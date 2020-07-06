National Mokate and Harith directors to sue Bantu Holomisa for defamation The UDM leader accused them of being ‘locusts’ embroiled in looting state resources BL PREMIUM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is facing defamation claims totalling R3.7m from former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi and Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) chair Renosi Mokate after he accused them of being “locusts” embroiled in the “looting” of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Moleketi, now the chair of investment house Harith General Partners, and Mokate are joined in the suit by directors of Harith in their bid on Wednesday to get a Pretoria high court judge to order Holomisa to urgently delete and apologise for a June 17 2020 letter he wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.