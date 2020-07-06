Gauteng wants tougher enforcement of regulations, but says economy will not be touched

The Gauteng government has asked the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) for stricter measures in the province, including possibly cutting down on the number of people attending funerals and reintroducing a curfew, but says the economy will not be touched.

The province is the economic heartland of SA and ordinarily contributes more than a third of the country’s GDP. It was particularly hard hit when the economy came to a standstill as a result of the lockdown imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with premier David Makhura warning in May that 2-million jobs could be lost.

Last week Makhura said the province would make a representation to the NCCC on the need to reintroduce stringent measures, including possible intermittent localised lockdowns and slowing down the reopening of some sectors and schools.

The representation came off the back of a surge in infections in the province, where the peak of the virus is expected early in August.

Over the weekend the province asked for stricter implementation of the lockdown regulations as well as the possible reintroduction of a curfew in Gauteng.

But Thabo Masebe, spokesperson for the provincial government, said the province did not ask to return to a stricter level of the lockdown.

“We are not asking for a hard lockdown. We fully appreciate and support the risk-adjusted strategy which allows for the reopening of the economy under level 3. We are staying within level 3. We are not asking them to go to a hard lockdown,” Masebe said.

He said the province has also proposed that the NCCC start looking at using intermittent local lockdowns as a tool in the fight against the coronavirus, but said they did not go into much detail on this proposal.

He also said they did not ask for sectors of the economy to be closed. “We are not touching the economy. We accept that the economy has to reopen. We don’t want to shut down the economy,” he said.

He said they have raised the need for stronger enforcement of regulations and that gatherings such as marches and social gatherings with friends and family cannot be allowed.

“What we are saying to them is that we need to enforce the regulations and we cannot allow gatherings like we are seeing people are organising social gatherings — they are visiting families and friends.”

He said the province did not ask for a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol, but has asked the NCCC to look at further restricting its sale, which includes reducing the hours it could be sold, as well as possibly limiting the quantity.

He said the province believed there should be a reduction in the number of people who should be allowed to attend funerals. The limit now is set at 50 people.

