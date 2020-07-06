National Cape Town restaurant wins Covid-19 claim against insurer The judgment will have far-reaching implications for other insurers facing similar claims BL PREMIUM

Cafe Cameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer for payment of damages arising from a business interruption policy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judgment which establishes the liability of the insurer for the claim could have far-reaching implications for other short term insurers who face similar claims amounting to about R4bn.