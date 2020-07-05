Military medics deployed to combat dire Covid situation in the Eastern Cape

Dozens of military medics were deployed on Sunday to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Cape, SA’s third most affected province, where there has been a surge in infections.

The deployment comes a day after SA recorded more than 10,800 new Covid-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump during the pandemic, taking the cumulative infections to about 188,000.

Forty-seven defence force medical personnel landed in Port Elizabeth to help shore up the health service, which is buckling under a rising number of cases.

“The province is not coping. They have personnel and equipment problems,” defence force spokesperson Thabo Sello said. “The situation in the Eastern Cape is really bad with infections increasing and spreading rapidly,” he said. The province accounts for more than 18% of national infections.