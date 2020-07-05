National Constitutional expert Lawson Naidoo calls for the suspension of John Hlophe Step is needed to ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution executive secretary says after Mogoeng Mogoeng’s inquiry ruling BL PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s hard-hitting recommendation that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over misconduct allegations has prompted constitutional expert Lawson Naidoo to call for Hlophe's suspension.

“To ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, judge president Hlophe should be suspended as soon as circumstances permit pending the resolution of the complaint,” Naidoo, who is executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, told Business Day on Sunday.