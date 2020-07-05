Billions of rand in Covid-19 tax relief taken up by business

Businesses are using tax-relief measures put in place by the Treasury to help them with cash-flow problems arising from the Covid-19 lockdown, the Treasury says.

On Friday, the Treasury rebutted criticisms that little use is being made of the measures.

A number of economists grouped in the Economists Initiative suggested in a presentation to parliament’s two finance committees earlier last week that there had been little take-up of the relief.

However, acting head of the Treasury’s budget office Edgar Sishi said a presentation to the two committees on Friday that “there are movements taking place.”

The total tax-relief measures introduced to help financially distressed businesses and individuals cope with the lockdown are estimated to amount to R70bn, with a direct cost to the fiscus of about R26bn.

Preliminary data from Sars up to June 25 indicate that over 9,000 firms used the deferral of pay-as-you earn payments in April and over 7,000 in May, with the total relief for those two months totalling about R750m.

Exemption from payment of the skills development levy, which amounts to 1% of the salary bill, provided relief of R1,6bn. In terms of the relief measures a skills development levy holiday of four months from May 1 was provided to assist businesses with their cash flow. The relief is expected to cost the fiscus a total of about R6bn.

Deferrals in the payment of excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and the fuel levy have so far amounted to R7,5bn.

The Treasury’s written presentation to the committees noted that there were 255 applications on a “case-by-case” basis for relief and of these 167 had been approved to the value of R1bn.