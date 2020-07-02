National

Two die in blast at Glencore refinery in Cape Town

The Astron Energy facility accounts for about 14% of SA's total fuel-refining capacity

02 July 2020 - 16:36 Paul Burkhardt
A damaged structure at the Astron Energy, a unit of Glencore, oil refinery in Cape Town, July 2 2020. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
A damaged structure at the Astron Energy, a unit of Glencore, oil refinery in Cape Town, July 2 2020. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

Two people died in an explosion and a fire at an oil refinery in Cape Town owned by a unit of Glencore.

The unit of Glencore confirmed that two people died in the blast  and seven others were injured, two of them were still in  hospital. The incident occurred at 4am on Thursday, Astron Energy spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger said in an e-mailed statement.

All work has been stopped and the company will conduct an investigation, said Astron CEO Jonathan Molapo.

The head of safety and security in Cape Town had earlier told CapeTalk radio that three people died in the blast. Callers to the radio station described hearing a “massive explosion” that rattled windows and roofs.

An annual maintenance shutdown had been under way at the 100,000 barrel-a-day refinery, which was expected to restart in July, according to the South African Petroleum Industry Association.

The facility accounts for about 14% of SA's total fuel-refining capacity.

Glencore’s local unit acquired 75% of Astron Energy in 2019. The refinery was previously owned by an SA unit of Chevron.

The plant has experienced challenges since the acquisition, including a pay dispute in March and a delay of the annual maintenance work after the nationwide lockdown started in March into control the spread of Covid-19.

Bloomberg 

Glencore’s Cape Town refinery embroiled in pay dispute

Astron Energy, the group’s subsidiary running the plant, says it is meeting employee representatives to get a better understanding of their grievances
Companies
3 months ago

Glencore’s Chevron deal is done and dusted

The multinational corporation has concluded the hard-won acquisition of Chevron SA’s local and Botswana assets
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Economists urge MPs to reject Tito Mboweni’s ...
National
2.
UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in ...
National
3.
Amend Pension Funds Act to allow for ‘cheaper ...
National
4.
Zuma co-accused Thales rejects NPA charge of ...
National
5.
Top court to hear Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenges ...
National

Related Articles

Covid-19 deaths may be twice as high as official toll

National / Health

Some countries using Covid-19 to silence and discriminate, says UN

World

Detailed risk prediction is needed to combat Covid-19

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.