Two die in blast at Glencore refinery in Cape Town

Two people died in an explosion and a fire at an oil refinery in Cape Town owned by a unit of Glencore.

The unit of Glencore confirmed that two people died in the blast and seven others were injured, two of them were still in hospital. The incident occurred at 4am on Thursday, Astron Energy spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger said in an e-mailed statement.

All work has been stopped and the company will conduct an investigation, said Astron CEO Jonathan Molapo.

The head of safety and security in Cape Town had earlier told CapeTalk radio that three people died in the blast. Callers to the radio station described hearing a “massive explosion” that rattled windows and roofs.

An annual maintenance shutdown had been under way at the 100,000 barrel-a-day refinery, which was expected to restart in July, according to the South African Petroleum Industry Association.

The facility accounts for about 14% of SA's total fuel-refining capacity.

Glencore’s local unit acquired 75% of Astron Energy in 2019. The refinery was previously owned by an SA unit of Chevron.

The plant has experienced challenges since the acquisition, including a pay dispute in March and a delay of the annual maintenance work after the nationwide lockdown started in March into control the spread of Covid-19.

