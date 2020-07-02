National

David Makhura says Gauteng could look at tougher lockdown

‘The storm can’t be diverted ... Those who pray‚ you can’t pray for it to pass us and go somewhere else,’ the Gauteng premier says

02 July 2020 - 15:47 Unathi Nkanjeni
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Gauteng premier David Makhura said a “Covid-19 storm” had arrived in the province and‚ unfortunately‚ it cannot be “prayed” away.

Speaking at an event with BMW SA and the Gauteng department of health on Thursday‚ Makhura said the province would consider a “tougher” lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

To date‚ the province has 39‚841 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that Gauteng could soon overtake the Western Cape as the epicentre of Covid-19 in SA.

Gauteng has also seen a surge in demand for oxygen and ventilators.

“As we are here today to witness an important opportunity‚ where we are signing an memorandum of understanding between the health department‚ the German Agency for International Co-operation and BMW‚ that storm has arrived in Gauteng as we speak. It will take all of us to weather the storm‚ and the critical issue is that we have to go through it‚” Makhura said.

“The storm can't be diverted and go somewhere else. Those who pray‚ you can't pray for it to pass us and go somewhere else.”

The provincial government signed a multimillion-rand project with BMW aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The project is said to transform the healthcare system in SA and will add 700 beds to hospitals around the province and increase its supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Makhura thanked BMW‚ saying the resources are “the armory we need to fight this pandemic”.

Covid-19 deaths may be twice as high as official toll

Medical Research Council estimates the tally of 'natural' deaths is far higher than in earlier periods
National
21 hours ago

Right hands not at the till in municipalities, says Makwetu

The auditor-general paints yet another dire picture of municipal outcomes regressing even further
National
21 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Under deluge, the poor Eastern Cape is, frankly, broken

The province should have been reorganised by the ANC, which instead reinstated homeland arrangements
Opinion
20 hours ago

Why is the Covid-19 mortality rate so high in the Western Cape?

Altitude plays a role, as do UV radiation levels and the weather, write Daniel Uys and Schalk van der Merwe
Opinion
44 minutes ago

Most read

1.
Economists urge MPs to reject Tito Mboweni’s ...
National
2.
UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in ...
National
3.
Amend Pension Funds Act to allow for ‘cheaper ...
National
4.
Zuma co-accused Thales rejects NPA charge of ...
National
5.
Courts give the state a hat-trick of victories ...
National

Related Articles

Covid-19 infections rise by more than 7,000 in one day

National

Number of active cases of Covid-19 doubles in Gauteng in past week

National

DA to push ahead with electing Tshwane mayor on Friday

National

Domestic flights at OR Tambo airport resume under strict conditions

National

Comply with Covid-19 measures or be shut down, says Makhura

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.