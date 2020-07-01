Zuma co-accused Thales rejects NPA charge of racketeering
French arms company threatens to sue prosecuting authority for what it says is malicious prosecution that harms its reputation
01 July 2020 - 20:26
The French arms company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma has threatened to sue the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for malicious prosecution if it continues to pursue it for corruption and racketeering linked to SA’s controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.
Thales wants the high court to rule that the decisions taken in 2007 and 2018 by respective NPA heads Mokotedi Mpshe and Shaun Abrahams to authorise that it be charged with racketeering was unconstitutional and invalid and should be set aside. Racketeering is a charge typically used against individuals or entities involved in ongoing organised crime.
