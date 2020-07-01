Telkom launches Yep! app to grow small businesses

As the tough economic environment continues to affect industries adversely, small businesses are hit the hardest. But Telkom Business has good news.

Helping the growth of small businesses in SA that have been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Telkom Business has launched its latest innovation, Yep! on Google Play and Apple App store.

Yep! is a digital marketplace where customers can safely search for and purchase from small, trusted businesses.

The app is geared towards economic sustainability, creating a long-term future for small businesses.

“Think of Yep! as a friend to small businesses, as it provides a scalable solution to help grow and enhance their reach,” says Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Business.

“The pandemic has far-reaching effects, none of which paint a bright future for many businesses and even more so in SA where small to medium-sized enterprises form the backbone of the economy.”

Users can easily locate businesses or services they require in their area, request quotes from multiple businesses at the same time, directly book appointments from the app, view the store online, and review its ratings.

Users can also create their own online store with their own unique branding and upload their list of services to find new customers.

In 2019, small businesses generated more than a quarter of total turnover in business services, trade, community, social and personal services, according to Stats SA.

With the current crisis, National Treasury projects that more than seven-million jobs could be lost as a result. “Yep! will play a critical role in ensuring the survival of the country’s small businesses that we’ve come to rely on, and help provide for and grow the job sector,” says Siyo.

Yep! will continuously evolve and will soon boast several feature upgrades that customers can look forward to, including:

service categories that will be enabled on the platform;

full fulfilment, where customers can book appointments, and service providers can complete invoicing and mark job completion; and

online delivery and payment integration.

It will also include a bidding section where users can post a service requirement, or bid for new business as per customers’ requirements and corporate partners.

It is mutually beneficial as small businesses get exposure, customers get convenience, and large corporations can search for SME suppliers.

Why not try it?

Try the Yep! app now by downloading the app from your app store to see how it works and get a better feel for it.

On Yep! small business can sell and buy products and services that will help broaden their customer base and bid for new opportunities. But this is just the beginning — new vendors and exciting features will constantly be uploaded onto the marketplace.

“In these tough times, Telkom Business is excited to pivot and create a solution that will help unlock real opportunities for SMEs. Yep! allows us to create value for customers and secure a different revenue stream for the Telkom group. It is our business to grow small businesses,” says Siyo.

Yep! is proudly rallied by Telkom Small Business and Medium Business (SMB). Try it now and download the app from your app store.

Telkom SMB focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises within Telkom and includes data and voice connectivity, information technology services, and marketing services.

For more information, visit www.telkombusiness.co.za.

This article was paid for by Telkom Business.