National Modise defends herself against contempt of court accusation in animal cruelty case The National Assembly speaker says she could not appear in court due to an urgent meeting with the president and the office of the chief justice

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is defending herself against accusations that she wilfully showed contempt of court by not appearing at her animal cruelty trial a week before SA went into a Covid-19 lockdown.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, for Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum, cross-examined a visibly frustrated Modise on Wednesday morning over her claims that she had been unable to attend her March 24 trial date at the Potchefstroom Regional Court because of a scheduled urgent meeting between her, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the office of the chief justice.