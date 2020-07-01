National

Amend Pension Funds Act to allow for ‘cheaper access’ to development finance, says ANC

The ruling party wants regulation 28 of the act amended to impose prescribed assets

01 July 2020 - 20:38 Genevieve Quintal
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC wants the Pension Funds Act changed to enable “cheaper access” to finance for development.

After a national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday the party wanted regulation 28 of the act, which governs the way pension funds invest in various classes of assets, amended.

The regulation limits the extent to which retirement funds may invest in particular assets or, in particular, asset classes to protect the members' retirement provision from the effects of poorly diversified investment portfolios.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has supported the idea of pension funds being allowed to invest in infrastructure directly. One idea being floated is the creation of project infrastructure bonds.

As the cost of government debt has risen and the debt burden spiralled over the past five years, some in the ANC and Cosatu have suggested introducing the idea of prescribed assets.

If regulation 28 was amended to impose prescribed assets, this would set a minimum floor for the proportion of investments to be held in government stock.

Government stocks are listed on the JSE and the pension fund industry is significantly invested in them. Of the R1.1-trillion under management (excluding the Government Employees Pension Fund), pension funds hold R202bn in government stock and another R28bn in state-owned enterprises and municipalities.

Magashule said sustainable financing of economic recovery would require close co-ordination of fiscal and monetary policy to ensure ongoing access to capital markets, reduce the cost of borrowing, and strengthening the role of development finance institutions.

Regulators should also be vigilant to ensure increased competition in the banking sector, he said.

“While working to restore fiscal stability, SA needs to deploy macroeconomic policy instruments compatible with economic reconstruction. Reconstruction programmes must be sufficiently financed and financially sustainable,” Magashule said.

He said National Treasury, the SA Reserve Bank, development finance institutions and private financial institutions all had a role to play.

“The mobilisation of funds for increased investment in infrastructure and key productive sectors, will inevitably require a combination of public and private resources.”

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Mboweni wants to encourage pension funds to invest in infrastructure

The move would require an amendment to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act which governs  investments made by pension funds
National
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Someone must come up with the money for infrastructure projects

Attracting more finance directly into infrastructure projects has not proved to be easy, but ideas are being thrown around
National
2 weeks ago

ANC in the hunt for infrastructure funds

Party seeks mechanisms to lower cost of borrowing
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in ...
National
2.
Dlamini-Zuma allowed to appeal ‘blanket ...
National
3.
SA needs to have a serious conversation about ...
National
4.
Trading in cigarettes could lead to criminal ...
National
5.
Modise arrest warrant and contempt charge ...
National

Related Articles

SA running out of time to avoid Argentina’s fate, Lesetja Kganyago says

Economy

Funding the future: the appeal of infrastructure investment

Features

NEWS ANALYSIS: Someone must come up with the money for infrastructure projects

National

SA’s post-Covid revival: why harnessing pensions for infrastructure may just ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.