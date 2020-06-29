National NEWS ANALYSIS: The future of SA’s tobacco sale ban is in government’s hands As legal challenges ebb, the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes seems likely for the foreseeable future BL PREMIUM

The future of SA’s controversial cigarette sales ban — the only one of its type in the world — now lies firmly in the government’s hands, after two defeats in the legal campaign to have it overturned.

On Friday a full bench of the high court in Pretoria dismissed the first big legal challenge to the ban by the Free Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), after finding that there is a “rational connection” between the prohibition on tobacco sales and the government’s stated objective of using it to prevent overburdening SA’s already strained public health-care system.