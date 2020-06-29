FREE WEBINAR | Recovery strategies for struggling supply chains

As the economy opens up, many companies will be reflecting on their businesses pre-Covid-19, and how the lockdown has forced them to rapidly adapt to resume operations in a post-lockdown environment.

Business leaders have had to make important business decisions quickly; actioning plans that may have been in the pipeline but not prioritised as highly as they have been over the past few months. Covid-19 and the global and national lockdowns have been a catalyst for the transformation of many businesses that would otherwise have implemented change at a far slower pace.

McKinsey reported that, “Business leaders now have a better sense of what can, and cannot, be done outside their companies’ traditional processes. Many are beginning to appreciate the speed with which their organisations can move once they change how they do things”.

In short, the coronavirus is forcing both the pace and scale of workplace innovation. As businesses learn to do more with less, many are finding better, simpler, cheaper and faster ways to operate. Businesses are bridging the digital divide, building collaborative partnerships – not just relationships - with suppliers, and working together to retool for a competitive future.

According to Vusi Fele, chief procurement officer at Absa: “There is no doubt that after Covid-19, supply chains and the way we do business will never be the same again to what it was before the pandemic. While it is uncertain how and when we will finally emerge from this crisis, there is a growing consensus that it will have a lasting effect. It is likely to fundamentally transform how we live, work and interact. It will accelerate some trends that were already occurring, and to which we had been responding, such as increased digitisation and innovation.”

“The importance of supplier development, particularly in the South African context of Covid-19 and beyond, cannot be underestimated. We believe that opening up opportunities for SMEs to access corporate supply and delivery chains is an efficient and consistent way in which established corporates can contribute to sustainable entrepreneurship development. This will even be more crucial in the post-Covid-19 economic recovery environment.”

“In times like these SMEs become critical in supporting the value chains of the mainstream economy, helping to drive the economic revival post the disruptive shocks caused by the pandemic, helping absorb or shore up a portion of the huge number of the jobs lost in bigger corporates due to the self-preservation and survivalist stance adopted by mainstream corporates.”

In the fourth Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards online dialogue on July 8 2020 at 9.30am, the panel of experts will explore "Post Corona – recovery strategies for struggling supply chains", and share how leading corporates are re-building and establishing more resilient supply chains, while growing the supplier development ecosystem.

It’s an opportunity for supplier development managers, practitioners, suppliers and SMEs to participate in a critical discussion that can assist businesses towards longevity.



