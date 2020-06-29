COVID-19 COSTS
Forum proposes plan to keep stuggling medical practices afloat
Patient volumes have plunged since SA’s first case of Covid-19 in March
29 June 2020 - 23:59
An advocacy group that includes some of SA’s leading health activists, clinicians and researchers has proposed a deal to buffer private health practitioners and medical schemes from the financial effect of Covid-19.
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) said its plan would keep cash-strapped practices afloat and put private sector health-care professionals in a better position to help with state patients as infections continue to rise.
