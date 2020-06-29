National Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to appeal against Estina ruling fails The order means that the 7.5% personal costs order granted against Mkhwebane by judge Ronel Tolmay in the case stands BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to appeal against one of the most damning court rulings given against her has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which may undermine her attempts to remain in office.

The case involves her widely lambasted investigation into the Gupta-linked Estina dairy project scam.