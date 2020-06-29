Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to appeal against Estina ruling fails
The order means that the 7.5% personal costs order granted against Mkhwebane by judge Ronel Tolmay in the case stands
29 June 2020 - 16:35
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to appeal against one of the most damning court rulings given against her has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which may undermine her attempts to remain in office.
The case involves her widely lambasted investigation into the Gupta-linked Estina dairy project scam.
