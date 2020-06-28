National

Covid-19 infections rise by more than 7,000 in one day

Deaths reach 2,413, pushing the mortality rate to 1.8%

28 June 2020 - 22:24 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: WERNER HILLS
The total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 2,413 on Saturday, with 131,800 confirmed cases.

This is a jump of 7,210 in the number of confirmed cases from the previous report by the national health department.

“Regrettably, we report a further 73 Covid-19 related deaths — three from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from the Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng province and 40 from the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2,413.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.8%.  The number of recoveries is 67,094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50.9%,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

According to the statistics, 1,732 patients from the Western Cape, the hardest hit province, have died. In comparison, the Northern Cape only has one death.

The Western Cape remains an epicentre with 59,315 confirmed cases while the Northern Cape recorded the least number of 355.

To date, 1,529,009 tests have been completed in total, with 35,905 new tests reported.

TimesLIVE

TIM HARFORD: The risk of harm and the greater good

Participants are exposed to harm in randomised trials but experiments in real-world settings are invaluable
Opinion
8 hours ago

UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund has paid out R24bn to date

The payments have benefited millions of laid off employees so far, with payments for May still being processed
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Challenge awaits schools with millions expected back next month

There have already been several Covid-19 outbreaks at schools, even though only two grades have returned
National
2 days ago

Provinces to be hard hit by budget changes brought on by Covid-19

Key projects in public works, roads and transport services will be delayed or cancelled as funds are  reallocated across government spheres
National
4 days ago

No silver lining to gloomy growth outlooks

After the supplementary budget questions remain on the state’s ability to deliver on a path of fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation
Opinion
2 days ago

