WATCH: On the front-line of Covid-19

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Dr Sandile Khubeka about the pandemic

26 June 2020 - 14:59 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

SA passed the 115,000 infections mark this week, with nearly 60,000 recovered, but nearly 2,000 dead.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Dr Sandile Kubheka, who, at just 20, became SA’s youngest doctor when he qualified seven years ago.

He shares his insights from the front-lines of the fight against Covid-19.

