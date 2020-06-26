National High Court throws out Fita’s tobacco ban case The court found the minister made her cigarette ban decision objectively, after considering all the relevant medical literature BL PREMIUM

Three judges at the high court in Pretoria have dismissed the first major legal challenge to the government’s Covid-19 ban on the sale of tobacco products — and found that there is a “rational connection” between the ban and government’s stated objective of using it to save lives.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that the ban was put in place because of evidence that smokers are more likely to suffer more severe Covid-19 complications, including death.