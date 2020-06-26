High Court throws out Fita’s tobacco ban case
The court found the minister made her cigarette ban decision objectively, after considering all the relevant medical literature
26 June 2020 - 16:36
Three judges at the high court in Pretoria have dismissed the first major legal challenge to the government’s Covid-19 ban on the sale of tobacco products — and found that there is a “rational connection” between the ban and government’s stated objective of using it to save lives.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that the ban was put in place because of evidence that smokers are more likely to suffer more severe Covid-19 complications, including death.
