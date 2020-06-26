National

Cabinet backs SAA business rescue process

But the proposed business rescue of SAA was again delayed on Thursday after creditors voted to postpone deliberations on the plan to July 14

26 June 2020 - 11:16 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

The cabinet is backing the department of public enterprises’ call for SAA creditors to vote for the proposed business rescue of the ailing state-owned airline.

It met this week and received a progress report on the business rescue process from the interministerial committee on SAA, chaired by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

“The cabinet maintains that a positive vote from creditors to finalise the business rescue process is still the most viable and expeditious option for the national carrier to restructure its affairs, which include its business, its debt and other liabilities,” it said in a statement after the meeting.

“The cabinet believes a restructured airline will pursue the transformational agenda, such as the lack of opportunities for the advancement of black pilots after 26 years into our democracy.”

This comes as the proposed business rescue of SAA was again delayed on Thursday after creditors voted to postpone deliberations on the plan to July 14. The postponement was requested by several employee groups and unsecured creditors.

The new date for the meeting is one day before the deadline, by which the department of public enterprise must provide a letter of commitment, with the support of the Treasury, to confirm that it will provide funding for a new SAA.

The process of compiling a business plan for the airline has been stretched over six months instead of the statutory 25 working days outlined in the Companies Act.

The cabinet said on Friday that it supported the proposal for a new airline and efforts to find funding from various sources, including from potential equity partners for the uptake of it.

It said this was the only realistic pathway from which a new, viable airline could provide integrated domestic, regional and international services.

The SAA plan hinges on a transfer from the fiscus made up of R2.8bn in start-up capital, retrenchment pay of R2.2bn as well as other payments, altogether amounting to R10.4bn.

However, in his supplementary budget tabled in parliament on Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni did not provide any additional funding for the airline.

The department of public enterprises has said that there are several interested buyers for SAA, which is another possible avenue for funding.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Proposed SAA rescue plan delayed again as creditors vote to postpone deliberations

The delay was roundly approved, with the government likely to be expected to pay significant restart capital and other expenses
National
19 hours ago

Court says SAA creditor meeting to go ahead

Public enterprises welcomes the judgment, saying it believes the business rescue process can see SAA become sustainable and competitive
National
1 day ago

Investors interested in SAA, government says

Proposals have come from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential airline partners, the public enterprises department says
National
2 days ago

SAA rescue plan helps shareholder not creditors, SA Airlink says

The regional airline plans to interdict the SAA creditors’ meeting from proceeding on Thursday
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC calls on Modise to query Mogoeng’s ‘political ...
National
2.
Unions warn of messy talks after Tito Mboweni ...
National / Labour
3.
Eskom to keep a lid on load-shedding despite ...
National
4.
Wits appoints Katlehong-born nuclear physicist ...
National
5.
Mboweni wants to encourage pension funds to ...
National

Related Articles

Court says SAA creditor meeting to go ahead

National

Investors interested in SAA, government says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.