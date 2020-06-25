Wits appoints Katlehong-born nuclear physicist Zeblon Vilakazi to lead institution

Nuclear physicist Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as Wits University’s new vice-chancellor and principal.

He will take over from January 2021, replacing Adam Habib who leaves at the end of the year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Vilakazi is the current vice-principal and deputy vice-chancellor for research and postgraduate studies at the university.

The institution said on Thursday that its research output has more than doubled under Vilakazi's leadership, with the university increasingly producing more research with impact.

The institution said Vilakazi was widely published (325 papers) and highly cited.

“Professor Zeblon Vilakazi is the epitome of a world-class researcher who is globally recognised for his scientific work, and for his contribution towards developing higher education in Africa.