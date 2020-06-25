7 low-cost solutions to bolster efficiency, innovation and build stronger supplier ecosystems

Covid-19 has affected the global economy, changed the business landscape and many businesses, big and small, are struggling to survive. Is there a place for supplier development in these dark times?

This question was debated by specialists Litha Kutta, Tiger Brands enterprise and supplier development director; Guy Harris, enterprise and supplier development specialist and Vikesh Singh, SAB supplier development manager; during the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue Series hosted on June 10 2020, in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Arena Holdings.

Panelists agreed that while times were challenging, supplier development presents an opportunity for strengthening ecosystems that will deliver long-term benefits to corporates and small suppliers.

Watch the full dialogue below