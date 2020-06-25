National Motor industry sees Covid-19 halving earnings Survey finds 83% of respondents had less than three months cash flow remaining BL PREMIUM

Most companies in the SA motor industry expect the economic effects of Covid-19 to cut their budgeted earnings by more than half in 2020.

More than a third say they will be lucky to break even by the end of 2021, though the remainder hope to be there by midyear. The findings are contained in a report published on Thursday by the Deloitte business consultancy.