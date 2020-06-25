National Eskom to keep a lid on load-shedding despite strained system Power demand has normalised and this week Eskom twice urged consumers to save electricity BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the utility is aiming to restrict power cuts during the winter, the coldest to hit SA in a decade, to no more than three days.

In an online briefing hosted by the SA National Energy Association (Sanea) on Thursday, De Ruyter said Eskom would stick to the base case it had put forward last month even though SA’s power system remains unpredictable.