Zuma’s case could be delayed for another two years
French arms dealer and co-accused Thales challenges a racketeering charge, which may benefit Jacob Zuma
23 June 2020 - 17:59
In a move that could delay the start of former president Jacob Zuma’s trial by another two years, his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales, is preparing to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to charge it with racketeering.
This could prove beneficial to Zuma, who insists that he wants to go on trial as soon as October this year, because it will attack the rationality of the most serious charge he faces — racketeering, which relates to the operation of an organised criminal enterprise.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now