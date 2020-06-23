State-owned land must be released to land reform beneficiaries

The government must play a proactive role in its drawn out land reform programme by releasing the nine-million hectares of land it owns to beneficiaries, Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said on Tuesday.

Sihlobo said that since 1994, the industry stakeholders had made the mistake of thinking that land reform should only be realised for agricultural use, “but there is space for land reform in residential and industrial areas”.

Sihlobo, who is a member of both the presidential advisory panel of land reform and agriculture, and the presidential economic advisory panel, made the remarks during the virtual launch of his book, Finding Common Ground, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In 1994, the government set a target of handing 30% of agricultural land to black recipients by 2014. However, the land reform programme has generally been tardy, creating uncertainty in the agricultural sector, with some land owners holding back on investing in their properties. Only about 7% of land has been handed to black recipients over the past 26 years.

Land reform proponents argue that the programme is important as it will lead to opening the sector to more participants and ensuring a stable and growing agricultural and rural economy.

The slow pace of land reform has resulted in growing calls for land expropriation without compensation, polarising the country and spooking investors.

In 2018, parliament agreed to establish a multiparty, ad hoc committee after it adopted a report of the constitutional review committee on the review of section 25. The report recommended that parliament amend section 25 of the constitution, to make explicit that which is implicit regarding expropriation of land without compensation as a legitimate option to tackle skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the apartheid and colonial eras.

However, Sihlobo said on Tuesday that land expropriation without compensation was not suitable for SA because the agricultural sector in the country was a capital-intensive one. To grow the sector would require a lot of capital to flow into the industry. “I’m saying in the book, don’t go with expropriation, but go with land reform ... we are offering [other] options such as land donations ... in place of expropriation.”

Sihlobo said there are about nine-million hectares of government land that could be given to people on long-term leases. There also needed to be “incubation houses” for land beneficiaries, he said.

He noted that SA had a dual agricultural system, with white commercial farmers on the one side, and black emerging farmers on the other.

“The policy thinking has been about how we unite [these farmers] by lifting those in the lower end of the sector ... so that we all grow together and address issues of land reform,” said Sihlobo.

He said while there had been some kind of “resistance” to land reform in the past, those against it were now realising that “we might begin to have a lot of disruption” in the sector if the issue were not addressed in its entirety.

Land reform beneficiaries needed to do something “economically viable” with the land because “we don’t want to give people [land] for the sake of saying I’ve got the land but nothing happens after that”.

“SA now is getting to understand the importance of land reform. The opposing sides are getting together. That is progress.”

