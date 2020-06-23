National Government publishes new guidelines to boost sugar industry BL PREMIUM

The government has published new guidelines to boost the struggling sugar industry, including measures to ensure it is designated a priority supplier in SA.

The local sugar industry generates an income of about R14bn a year and is responsible for at least 350,000 jobs. However, it has been on the brink of collapse in recent times due to several headwinds, including a drop in sales volumes, partly due to the sugar tax, falling prices and stiff competition from cheap imports mainly from Brazil.