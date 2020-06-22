Top west coast eatery Wolfgat forced to think out of the box to survive

A tiny beach restaurant in Paternoster on the West Coast shot to fame in 2019 when it was voted the world’s best eating house for dishes based on the essence of the sea. But the limelight swiftly faded after the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and today the much-acclaimed Wolfgat is counting its losses.

Eateries across the country have been shut to diners since March 27 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Starting in May, blanket restrictions were eased slightly, enabling restaurants to cook but just for takeaways.

“It was a roller-coaster ride. Everything happened quickly and drastically,” said Kobus van der Merwe, chef and owner of the Wolfgat, located in the remote beach town of Paternoster, a two-hour drive from Cape Town.

Under normal circumstances, Wolfgat — Afrikaans for “wolf hole” — can serve a maximum of 20 sitting guests, specialising in dishes made from foraged ingredients such as seaweed, beach succulents and wild coastal berries. But the pressure of the lockdown has weighed heavily on the restaurant, which barely three years after it opened won the top prize at the inaugural 2019 World Restaurant Awards in Paris.