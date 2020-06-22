SA Airlink to interdict SAA business rescue in move for national carrier’s liquidation
Business rescue practitioners and department of public enterprises will oppose the application
22 June 2020 - 08:32
Regional airline SA Airlink has given notice to SAA that it will apply to a court to interdict Thursday’s creditors meeting and ask that the company instead be placed in provisional liquidation.
SA Airlink is one of the largest trade creditors of SAA and is owed about R500m, of which it is likely to see very little, according to the draft business plan published last week. Creditors are due to vote on the plan on Thursday.
