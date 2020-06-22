Agriculture sector employment to remain firm despite Covid-19
SA expects its second-largest grains harvest in the 2019/2020 season and a record citrus harvest
22 June 2020 - 15:37
SA’s agricultural sector is likely to be spared from heavy job losses anticipated to hit most sectors due to the economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a key industry body has said.
The pandemic has left the global economy reeling and stocks plummeting amid fears of a jobs bloodbath.
