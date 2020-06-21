National Taxi strike may be a spanner in the works as companies scale up Workers in Gauteng could be left stranded when 45,000 minibus operators strike BL PREMIUM

Workers in Gauteng could be left stranded when an estimated 45,000 minibus taxi operators strike on Monday over the industry’s coronavirus relief benefits.

This could throw a spanner in the works for most companies wanting to resume operations after the country eased to level 3 lockdown on June 1.