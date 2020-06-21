Public protector office in restructuring drive to save costs
The new structure will cut the number of unfunded posts by 125 and save R48m
21 June 2020 - 20:11
The office of the public protector has developed a new organisational structure which will result in a reduction of 125 posts and save R48m.
Details of the new structure were outlined by acting CEO of the office, Yalekile Lusibane, in a briefing to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee on Friday. She appeared along with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now