National Public protector office in restructuring drive to save costs The new structure will cut the number of unfunded posts by 125 and save R48m

The office of the public protector has developed a new organisational structure which will result in a reduction of 125 posts and save R48m.

Details of the new structure were outlined by acting CEO of the office, Yalekile Lusibane, in a briefing to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee on Friday. She appeared along with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.