National Minibus taxi operators to strike over relief benefits The action is likely to hit businesses which are already struggling to cope with the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Workers in Gauteng could be left stranded when an estimated 45,000 minibus taxi operators embark on a strike on Monday over the industry’s coronavirus relief benefits.

This could throw a spanner in the works for most companies wanting to resume operations after the country eased to level 3 lockdown on June 1.