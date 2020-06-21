Minibus taxi operators to strike over relief benefits
The action is likely to hit businesses which are already struggling to cope with the pandemic
21 June 2020 - 17:37
Workers in Gauteng could be left stranded when an estimated 45,000 minibus taxi operators embark on a strike on Monday over the industry’s coronavirus relief benefits.
This could throw a spanner in the works for most companies wanting to resume operations after the country eased to level 3 lockdown on June 1.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now