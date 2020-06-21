National Business up in arms over failures of UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund Business for SA pins the blame for lack of payments on ‘grossly unreliable’ administrative system BL PREMIUM

The administrative process to access Covid-19 relief benefits has proved to be “grossly unreliable” and cumbersome, resulting in some employees not getting them on time, business lobby group Business for SA (B4SA) said on Friday.

In March, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi established the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), which is administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), to provide relief to those in formal employment and who are expected to lose their income due to the Covid-19 lockdown.