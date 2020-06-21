Business up in arms over failures of UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund
Business for SA pins the blame for lack of payments on ‘grossly unreliable’ administrative system
21 June 2020 - 20:13
The administrative process to access Covid-19 relief benefits has proved to be “grossly unreliable” and cumbersome, resulting in some employees not getting them on time, business lobby group Business for SA (B4SA) said on Friday.
In March, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi established the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), which is administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), to provide relief to those in formal employment and who are expected to lose their income due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
