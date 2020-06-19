Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: On the Covid-19 frontline
Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Dr Helen van der Plas of the Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital
19 June 2020 - 15:03
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Dr Helen van der Plas, infectious diseases specialist and specialist physician at the Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands in the Western Cape.
All Life Healthcare hospitals have a dedicated Covid-19 doctor committee/task-team to assist hospital management committees in clinical decisions and matters around the coronavirus. Van der Plas is the head of her hospital’s Covid-19 task-team.