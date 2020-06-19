National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: On the Covid-19 frontline

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Dr Helen van der Plas of the Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital

19 June 2020 - 15:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Dr Helen van der Plas, infectious diseases specialist and specialist physician at the Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands in the Western Cape.

All Life Healthcare hospitals have a dedicated Covid-19 doctor committee/task-team to assist hospital management committees in clinical decisions and matters around the coronavirus. Van der Plas is the head of her hospital’s Covid-19 task-team.

JAMIE CARR: Life Healthcare’s most shameful cyberattack

For sheer, barefaced scumbaggery it is hard to imagine much to rival hackers who attacked Life Healthcare
Opinion
1 day ago

Minister ‘excited’ about dexamethasone to treat Covid-19

The health minister says protocols are being updated in hospitals to allow doctors to make use of the drug
National
1 day ago

Hundreds of deaths highlight Cape Town’s worsening Covid epidemic

City reports 600 more natural deaths in three weeks than are usual for this time of year, the Medical Research Council says
National
20 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will medical aid patients jump the queue when Covid-19 peaks?

Every patient will be treated the same, regardless of who pays, say medical schemes and private hospitals
National
2 days ago

Discovery’s shares continue bumpy ride after earnings warning

The company has set aside R3.3bn for estimated future virus-related expenses until 2022
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF sinks to new low with ...
National
2.
State dismisses ‘baseless’ charge of conspiracy ...
National
3.
Trevor Manuel’s mother dies of Covid-19
National
4.
Government mulls phasing out tobacco ban for ...
National
5.
Hundreds of deaths highlight Cape Town’s ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.