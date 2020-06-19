National State dismisses ‘baseless’ charge of conspiracy against Zuma Former president's legal team questions role of KZN judge president, alleging secret meeting with prosecutor BL PREMIUM

As the day for former president Jacob Zuma’s next court appearance draws closer, the state has broken its silence on Zuma’s accusations that it secretly and improperly communicated with KwaZulu-Natal judge president Achmat Jappie — and dismissed this complaint as “baseless”

The National Prosecuting Authority’s assertions are contained in court documents filed on Wednesday and follow a statement issued by the JG Zuma Foundation, in which it publicly called on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and the Judicial Services Commission to investigate whether Jappie had “improperly communicated” with lead Zuma prosecutor Billy Downer.