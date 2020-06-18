Fundamental budget changes needed to avoid a sovereign debt crisis, Mboweni warns
The finance minister says that by 2024 SA will be forced to go to the IMF and needs to seriously consider a zero-based budgeting system
18 June 2020 - 14:25
SA faces a sovereign debt crisis in 2024 that will force it to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help if fundamental budgetary changes are not introduced, finance minister Tito Mboweni warned on Thursday.
Structural economic reforms are also needed, he said.
