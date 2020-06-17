WATCH: Death and taxes — the big inheritance debate

Last week, leading constitutional law scholar Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in constitutional governance at the University of Cape Town and author of the blog Constitutionally Speaking, sparked a heated online debate when he said the time had come to re-imagine how we deal with the transfer of inter-generational wealth.

De Vos has since written a follow-up responding to some of the critiques.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery hosted Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee; Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex; Magnus Heystek, investment strategist and director at Brenthurst Wealth; and De Vos, to debate the issue of inheritance and estate taxes.