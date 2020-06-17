National

WATCH: Death and taxes — the big inheritance debate

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery hosts a panel to debate the issue of inheritance and estate taxes

17 June 2020 - 16:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SHARAF MAKSUMOV
Picture: 123RF/SHARAF MAKSUMOV

Last week, leading constitutional law scholar Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in constitutional governance at the University of Cape Town and author of the blog Constitutionally Speaking, sparked a heated online debate when he said the time had come to re-imagine how we deal with the transfer of inter-generational wealth.

De Vos has since written a follow-up responding to some of the critiques.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery hosted Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee; Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex; Magnus Heystek, investment strategist and director at Brenthurst Wealth; and De Vos, to debate the issue of inheritance and estate taxes.

ROB ROSE: Dennis Davis says 100% inheritance tax ‘absurd’, as storm rages

SA is deeply unequal, with wealth divided along racial lines. But few believe that a 100% inheritance tax is the answer – more likely, it’ll finance ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Inheritance tax proposal pokes a hornets’ nest

There are important moral and practical concerns that should guide the discussion on whether to disrupt multigenerational transfers of wealth
Opinion
2 days ago

Facing the wicked Covid conundrum: we need to save lives and livelihoods at the same time

Our bigger youth population enables us to fight the disease better than other countries and keep the economy as alive as possible
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Casualties of Covid-19: death stalks SA businesses

The rate at which companies are filing for bankruptcy in SA is rising rapidly. Businesses are battling to stay afloat and matters are being made ...
Features
3 weeks ago

