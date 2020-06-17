WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about the risk-adjusted Covid-19 plan
After a number of meetings, including with the NCC, the president addresses the nation about the lockdown
17 June 2020 - 19:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday evening on developments in the government’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.
The address followed a number of cabinet meetings, as well as meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council and the presidential co-ordinating council.
SA is currently under level 3 lockdown as a measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Watch the address below:
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South Africans on advanced level three lockdown.