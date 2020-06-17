Host of the Durban July faces an existential crisis
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
17 June 2020 - 20:31
Gold Circle, SA’s second-largest horse racing company — which hosts the iconic Vodacom Durban July — is mired in debt, with its members in dispute over accessing a R230m development fund to prop it up financially.
On Thursday the ailing horse racing operator will hold a virtual meeting at which members will decide if the company can use the funds to save the company.
