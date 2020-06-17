National Government mulls phasing out tobacco ban for local farmers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, however, rejects that the ban is having as harmful an economic effect as the industry, and BAT, says BL PREMIUM

The government is considering phasing out the ban on the sale of tobacco products under Covid-19 lockdown regulations, but this does not necessarily mean they will be for sale in the nearest supermarket any time soon.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in court papers opposing an application brought by British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), said she is giving consideration to the ban being lifted in a phased manner, starting with sales of tobacco by farmers to local processors or local manufacturers to be used in tobacco products for local consumption.