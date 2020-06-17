Eight VBS suspects to face 47 counts of various criminal offences

Four suspects linked to the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested during raids conducted on Wednesday morning, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said.

Three others were expected to hand themselves over, while an eighth suspect was currently in quarantine due to Covid-19, he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

In one of the country’s biggest banking scandals, the VBS Mutual Bank collapsed amid allegations that its executives looted almost R2bn that they were supposed to look after on behalf of municipalities, stokvels and the elderly in Limpopo.

In March 2018, the SA Reserve Bank placed VBS Mutual Bank into curatorship after withdrawals by municipalities — which are legally barred from depositing money with mutual banks — caused a cash crunch.

The Bank then appointed law firm Werksmans Attorneys and advocate Terry Motau to establish reasons for the VBS failure. Municipalities representing some of the poorest areas in the country with shoddy service delivery had about R1.2bn deposited at the bank when it went under.

The report recommended that those implicated face criminal charges, but up until now no arrests have been made.

Lebeya said the Hawks conducted a simultaneous search and seizure operation on 10 premises in Gauteng and Limpopo. He said the Hawks had been working on the matter since August 2018. It started as an inquiry and was converted to a police case docket in May 2019.

Working with the National Prosecuting Authority it was decided to charge the suspects with 47 counts of various criminal offences, including five counts of racketeering, 12 of theft, seven of fraud, 15 of corruption and seven of money laundering.

Lebeya said a criminal case was reported by the SA Reserve Bank and the CEO of the prudential authority.

