Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation about lockdown regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night about developments in the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) and the presidential co-ordinating council, the presidency said.

The president is expected to announce further easing of the level 3 lockdown regulations.

SA has been in a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus since March. On June 1, the lockdown was eased to level 3 of the risk-adjusted strategy, which saw the majority of the economy open up and about 16-million people return to work. But some sectors, such as tourism, which contributes nearly 9% to GDP, have been left out in the cold.

The lockdown has had a devastating effect on the economy, prompting economists and think-tanks to slash their forecasts.

Last week, the NCC tabled a number of recommendations regarding moderating level 3 of the lockdown, but the cabinet wants advice from health experts before adopting them.