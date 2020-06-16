National BUSINESS RESCUE Spending spree on new planes crippled Comair, document shows BL PREMIUM

A R1.6bn spending spree on mainly new aircraft is behind the cash crunch that crippled Comair, a document prepared by the business rescue team shows.

Comair, which tumbled into business rescue at the beginning of May, was on track for its first annual loss in more than seven decades after swinging R564m into the red in the first half as cost increases outstripped revenue growth.