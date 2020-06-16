Eskom to implement ‘load reduction’ in high-density areas to ease national grid
Extreme network overload will result in a reduced supply between specified hours to Katlehong, Natalspruit and Vosloorus
16 June 2020 - 19:42
Eskom has said it is strategically switching off power in high-density areas where there are many illegal connections, in order to ease the strain on the national electricity grid.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon, the utility said it is implementing “load reduction” between 5pm and 10pm due to extreme network overload affecting Katlehong, Natalspruit and Vosloorus to the east of Johannesburg.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now