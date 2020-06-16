Bheki Cele and Eastern Cape want alcohol ban reinstated
Since moving to level 3 of the lockdown, when alcohol sales resumed, there has been a countrywide increase in trauma cases
16 June 2020 - 18:40
The Eastern Cape, which has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to reinstate the ban on alcohol sales until the country eases to level 1 of the lockdown.
Police minister Bheki Cele has also issued a call for a return to the ban.
