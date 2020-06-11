National Business calls for full opening of economy as cabinet considers easing lockdown But Cosatu says not enough is being done to protect people using public transport BL PREMIUM

Business is calling for a full opening up of the economy, with a few exceptions such as nightclubs and bars, as the cabinet considers lifting restrictions on more sectors earlier than originally planned.

Much of the economy swung back into action at the beginning of June when the government moved to level 3 under its five-level risk-adjusted system, allowing about 16-million people to return to work as a vast swathe of SA industry reopened. But other sectors such as tourism, which contributes nearly 9% to GDP, have been left out in the cold.