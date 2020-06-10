Tshwane council ordered to elect mayor in Friday meeting

The political leadership saga in SA’s administrative capital continues on Friday with the city of Tshwane again trying to elect a new mayor.

Friday’s election attempt comes after the high court, on Wednesday, ordered that an earlier judgment, which overturned the dissolution of the council, be implemented pending the outcome of further applications for leave to appeal. The Constitutional Court has set the matter down t for September 10.

DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams said in a briefing on Wednesday that a council meeting will be held on Friday at which a mayor will be elected.

If the election is successful, it will be the third mayor in the city since the local government elections in 2016. Solly Msimanga was elected the DA’s first mayor in 2016, but resigned ahead of the 2019 general elections to focus on a failed bid to be Gauteng’s premier; while his successor, Stevens Mokgalapa, resigned in the wake of a sex scandal. Since then the council has been unable to elect a new mayor.

“In short, the legitimate councillors will now return to office and the ANC-imposed administrators must vacate the city,” Williams said.

The City of Tshwane, which was governed by a minority DA-led coalition, was placed under administration by the provincial government in March this year after it raised issue with, among other things, that the city had no mayor, no mayoral committee and no municipal manager.

Council meetings had become dysfunctional for months, but the controversial decision to dissolve the council and appoint an administrator, which is the most severe form of intervention a provincial government can take in dealing with local government, was was set aside by the high court in Pretoria at the end of April.

Irreparable harm

The decision to dissolve the council was taken by the ANC-led provincial government, and the DA has accused the ruling party of trying to take power through the backdoor after it lost its majority in the metro during the 2016 local government elections.

The provincial government, the ANC and the EFF had appealed the judgment that overturned the dissolution of the council, ordered that a mayor be elected, and that councillors of the EFF and the ANC attend council meetings. Multiple meetings of the council had collapsed as a result of the two parties either walking out of chambers, or not pitching up for meetings at all.

The high court on Wednesday, in ordering that the April judgment be implemented, said the constitution only provides that an administrator be in the post for 90 days, with an election required to elect new councillors who would make up the new council after the dissolution.

It said the DA had established irreparable harm not only to itself, but the citizens of Tshwane, if the order is not implemented. “The citizens of the city have a fundamental, constitutional right to be governed by those they elected. The denial of this right for longer than the constitutionally permitted 90 days would, in our view, constitute irreparable harm,” the court said.

It went further to say that if the DA’s application had been refused, an unelected administrator would have remained in place for a period beyond that envisaged in the constitution.

The 90 days would have been up this week, and by-elections across the country have been postponed as a result of the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The court said it cannot be overlooked that the administrator was appointed by the provincial government, which was governed by a party — the ANC — that did not win the elections in Tshwane in 2016.

