HOLIDAY BLUES
Staff hoarding annual leave creates big problem for major employers
10 June 2020 - 22:57
As lockdown restrictions ease, corporate SA could face a problem: a pile of unused employee leave.
Just as companies prepare to swing back into action, employees who have put off taking leave might also be looking forward to going on holidays, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson, one of the world’s biggest brokerage and advisory houses.
