Dlamini-Zuma unable to make objective decision on tobacco ban, court hears
Fita says that rather than resulting in about eight-million SA smokers quitting the habit, the tobacco ban had resulted in the flourishing of illicit trade
10 June 2020 - 12:33
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma cannot be trusted to reconsider the government’s controversial tobacco ban, even if the regulations that implemented it were found to be irrational, Fair Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) advocate Arnold Subel says.
Subel urged the Pretoria high court on Wednesday morning to overturn the ban and allow South Africans to legally buy tobacco products.
